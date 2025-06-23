Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd make improved bid in excess of £60m for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves and United are seeking to bolster their attack further before pre-season gets under way on July 7.

Simon Peach
Monday 23 June 2025 17:05 EDT
Bryan Mbeumo’s Brentford deal expires next summer (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United have made an improved bid in the region of £60million for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is attempting to rebuild the Red Devils after seeing the club’s worst top-flight season in 51 years compounded by a damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves in a £62.5m deal and United are seeking to bolster their attack further before pre-season gets under way on July 7.

Having made initial contact with Brentford over Mbeumo earlier this month and reportedly seen a bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected, it is understood they have now made an offer reaching in excess of £60m.

Spurs, now managed by Mbuemo’s ex-Bees boss Thomas Frank, are also interested in the Cameroon international.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, although there is an option to extend by a further year.

