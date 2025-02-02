Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham will be out to end their winless Premier League run as they travel across London to face Brentford.

Spurs have lost four top-flight games in a row, with just one win in their last 11 league fixtures, to plummet down the table.

But Ange Postecoglou’s side claimed a morale-boosting win over Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Goals from Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore to secure qualification for the last-16 were a timely boost.

Brentford sit above Spurs in the table and should pose a tough test, with Thomas Frank’s side boasting a strong home record.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 February.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway from 1pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard have been cleared to face Tottenham and Michael Kaoyde could make his debut after arriving from Fiorentina. Ethan Pinnock is also fit to return to the squad.

Micky van de Ven is available for Tottenham but Radu Dragusin is out after hurting his knee in midweek. Djed Spence should return but Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Van de Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Jannelt, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van de Ven, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Son, Richarlison, Kulusevski

Odds

Brentford to win - 10/11

Draw - 21/10

Tottenham to win - 2/1

Prediction

Brentford might be the favourites as they are in good form and have home advantage in this Premier League clash but Tottenham have too much ability to continue their horrible run of form in the league. Expect goals from both sides and an exciting conclusion to the game with Spurs edging it late in the day.

Brentford 1-2 Tottenham.