Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Gtech Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brentford face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
We were promised goals in this one and goals are what we got, even if a bit later than expected! Both teams wasted a host of chances in the first half, with Haaland and Wissa the culprits on either end. City were more wasteful at the start of the second half as well, but Foden, who enjoys scoring against Brentford, met a lovely ball from De Bruyne to fire City into the lead in the 66th minute. It was not long before he converted another one from close range and it seemed as if City were running with it. But Brentford, as they often do at home, had more left in the tank, and scored two goals with 10 minutes through Wissa and Norgaard, with the second goal coming in stoppage time.
AKE SAVES OFF THE LINE AGAIN! Brentford almost win it through Mbeumo, who collects the ball on the right side of the area as Gvardiol cannot deal with him. Mbeumo's shot beats Ortega but Ake is once again there to block on off the line and clear it away. That was so close to a perfect comeback from Brentford!
City come close! Flekken saves Haaland's effort before McAtee fires one just wide of the target from the edge of the box. Meanwhile, five minutes of added time will see through this game.
McAtee delivers a good cross on the right seconds after coming on, as Yarmoliuk made an error to allow him the opportunity. However, there is no one inside the area to meet the cross. City now happy to just keep the ball and run down the clock.
Brentford are making a change as well as Henry is on the pitch for his first league appearance in more than a year, replacing Roerslev.
A couple of changes before City's second corner. First up, Foden is replaced by McAtee, who scored a hat-trick over the weekend.
City have a couple of quick chances soon after that goal, but Brentford stay in this game for now. First, De Bruyne drags an effort wide, before Flekken gets down low to save Savinho's latest effort. City win a corner, but Brentford deal with it momentarily, before City win another one down their right.
Shouts for a penalty go up from Brentford and the referee does not award them the penalty, despite having a bit of long thought. VAR agrees with him.
