Brentford v Liverpool live: Reds face Salah decision in bid to end Premier League losing streak
Liverpool head to Brentford looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats in the Premier League
Brentford host Liverpool as the Premier League champions look to get their title defence back on track following three consecutive defeats in the competition.
The Reds opened their campaign with five wins in a row before Arne Slot’s side stumbled to late defeats at Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Harry Maguire’s late header then floored the champions, as Manchester United won their first match at Anfield in nine years, but Liverpool bounced back with a confident 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Liverpool, though, could expect some more rough treatment and aerial duels against a Brentford side who are one of the most physical and direct teams in the league under Keith Andrews.
Reds boss Slot dropped Mohamed Salah to the bench for the trip to Frankfurt and now faces a decision as to recall the forward following Alexander Isak’s groin injury, with Hugo Ekitike enjoying a fine run of form. Follow the latest team news, build-up and live updates from Brentford v Liverpool, below:
Liverpool out to end Premier League losing run
After winning their first five matches in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have fallen to three consecutive defeats after last weekend’s 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United. The last time they lost four in a row in the Premier League was in February 2021, when they were also defending Premier League champions.
Brentford v Liverpool: Possible line-ups
Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van der Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo
What is the Liverpool team news?
Jeremie Frimpong joined Alisson on the sidelines after being ruled out for “weeks” with a hamstring injury, while Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch are doubts. Isak was taken off at half-time on Wednesday due to an issue with his groin while Gravenberch missed the trip due to an ankle injury.
What is the Brentford team news?
Jordan Henderson and Caoimhin Kelleher will face Liverpool for the first time since leaving the Reds. Brentford will be without Aaron Hickey due to a hamstring injury but could be unchanged from their 2-0 win at West Ham.
When is Brentford v Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 25 October.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following Manchester United’s match against Brighton.
Good afternoon
Liverpool look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they travel to Brentford.
The champions have suffered consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, where they were stunned by Harry Maguire’s late goal at Anfield.
They were among the goals in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they ran out 5-1 winners at Eintracht Frankfurt - but injuries became a concern.
Brentford saw their unbeaten home start came to an end against Manchester City but bounced back to win at West Ham on Monday night.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments