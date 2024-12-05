Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium looking to build on a big away win at Wolves.

Andoni Iraola’s side enjoyed a strange outing at Molineux that saw Justin Kluivert strike thrice from the penalty spot in a 4-2 victory that leaves them eyeing the top half of the table.

Spurs, meanwhile, suffered a set back in a home draw against Fulham as they failed to build on such an encouraging performance against Manchester City.

With the chase for European places fierce in a competitive Premier League season, Ange Postecoglou will be keen to avoid another poor result as the London club travel south.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bournemouth vs Tottenham?

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday 5 December at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Andoni Iraola confirmed that there are no new fitness concerns within the Bournemouth squad, with Antoine Semenyo back available after suspension. Lewis Cook has been able to train after a muscular problem but a cautious approach is likely to be taken.

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful that he may be able to welcome back Dominic Solanke after the striker missed the weekend fixture with Fulham due to illness. Archie Gray should also be available having recovered from a knock, but Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (toe), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), Micky Moore (virus) and Richarlison (hamstring) remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke.

Odds

Bournemouth win 7/4

Draw 3/1

Tottenham win 6/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.