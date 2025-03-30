Is Bournemouth vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup quarter-final
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-final
Bournemouth are one win away from a trip to Wembley but will have to overcome tournament favourites Manchester City in a hotly-anticipated FA Cup quarter-final.
The Cherries have mounted an unexpected push for Europe this season and will be desperate to see their good form under Andoni Iraola translate into silverware.
But against Pep Guardiola’s serial-winning Man City, they face an almighty challenge as the Citizens look to keep alive their only remaining hope for a trophy.
That said, Bournemouth already have the blueprint on how to beat City at the Vitality this term, with goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson propelling the Cherries to a 2-1 win over Sunday’s visitors back in November.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City.
The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 30 March at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3:45pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via ITVX.
What is the team news?
Bournemouth go into the contest without two of their best players as Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen miss out with suspension. Luis Sinisterra is a doubt after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Brentford, which forced him off during the game.
Man City will meanwhile hope to have Ederson available to them, having missed the visit of Brighton due to abdominal problems. The Brazilian may have trouble ousting Ortega between the sticks, though. John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Rodri all remain out with long-term injuries, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt.
Predicted line-ups
Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Hill, Zabarnyi, Soler; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.
Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Savio, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland.
Odds
Bournemouth win – 2/1
Draw – 14/5
Man City win – 11/8
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments