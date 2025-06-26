Liverpool complete signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have completed the £40million signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old is the club’s third arrival this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong and club-record transfer Florian Wirtz.

And with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next month in a deal done 12 months ago there will be more than £200million of new talent present when pre-season training starts in a fortnight.

Kerkez, who links up with fellow Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, is viewed as the long-term successor to 31-year-old Andy Robertson, who is a target for Atletico Madrid.

It is understood the club have no intention of forcing out the Scotland international, who started in 29 of his 33 Premier League appearances last season but is in the final year of his contract.

Liverpool new boy Kerkez said: “I’m really happy. It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, (the) biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.

“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

Kerkez made 74 appearances for Bournemouth after joining from AZ Alkmaar two years ago and has been shortlisted for the 2024-25 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now,” the 23-cap Hungary international added.

“And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.

“I’m going to give everything – absolutely everything – to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can’t wait to hear the roar.”