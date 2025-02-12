Are you watching John Eustace? – Blackburn beat West Brom without wantaway boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blackburn did not miss wantaway manager John Eustace’s presence on the touchline after Makhtar Gueye scored a second-half brace in a 2-0 win at fellow Championship play-off chasers West Brom.

Blackburn travelled to the Hawthorns without their boss as talks between him and Derby continued after Rovers “reluctantly granted” him permission to speak to the Rams, with the Lancashire club delivering a spirited victory under first-team coach David Lowe.

The first period failed to impress with Torbjorn Heggem coming closest with a header which crashed off the woodwork, but the second half sprung into life.

Rovers put the turbulence at Ewood Park to the back of their minds as Gueye took his league goal tally for the season to five, either side of two disallowed West Brom strikes, as Blackburn leapfrogged their opponents and solidified their top-six status.

The Blackburn fans were quick to let their boss know what they think of the current situation with chants of “are you watching John Eustace?”

It took 20 minutes for the hosts to finally come out of their shell, with Mikey Johnston digging out a cross and finding Adam Armstrong but he was denied a goal against his former club by Aynsley Pears before Heggem nodded onto the post a minute later.

Rovers came forward with a warning shot of their own as Tyrhys Dolan decided to have a crack from distance but Joe Wildsmith was more than equal to it.

Blackburn wanted a penalty with the first action of the second half when Mason Holgate bundled Gueye over inside the area but referee David Webb waved away the protests.

It did not matter though as the away side struck a minute later.

John Buckley’s deep corner was headed by Dominic Hyam into the path of Gueye who swung and hit a first-time volley which proved too powerful for Wildsmith.

Blackburn were inches away from doubling their advantage when Dolan fed Gueye through on goal and he whacked a rocket off the underside of the crossbar which bounced off the line and away from danger.

The Baggies thought they were on level terms when Armstrong finished from close range but Webb’s whistle cut celebrations short after the striker pushed Hyam in the back.

West Brom had the ball in the back of the net again but it was cancelled out as Tottenham loanee Will Lankshear just drifted into an offside position before he nudged home.

The hosts were made to pay as Blackburn doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute. Lewis Travis’ teasing ball into the box was touched back into the area by Andreas Weimann and Gueye was ready and waiting to dispatch high beyond Wildsmith.