Former Arsenal striker in induced coma after colliding with concrete wall

Former Arsenal starlet Billy Vigar has been placed in an induced coma after reportedly colliding with a concrete wall during a match, which has left him with a “significant brain injury”.

The striker, now playing for Chichester City in the Isthmian League Premier Division, endured the sickening collision in Saturday’s game against Wingate and Finchley whilst attempting to prevent the ball from crossing the touchline.

The match was said to have been halted as an ambulance and air ambulance arrived to treat the 21-year-old, before the clash was abandoned after 13 minutes.

Chichester provided an update on Vigar’s condition on Monday night, writing in a club statement: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

“It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery ahead. Love from the whole of the CCFC family Billy.”

The incident occurred almost three years after the Professional Footballers’ Association demanded for safety rules around advertising boards to be “fully reviewed”, something which was sparked by a similar injury suffered by former Bath City striker Alex Fletcher.

Fletcher was forced into retirement at the age of just 25 last year as a result of serious injuries sustained when he careened into a concrete-backed advertising hoarding in November 2022, and has been among those to offer their support to Vigar.

“My heart breaks reading this terrible news,” wrote Fletcher, who required emergency brain surgery after also being placed in an induced coma. “Sending all the love, strength and best wishes to the Vigar family for healing in time. You’ve got this Billy.”

Vigar was an academy graduate at Hale End and featured prominently for Arsenal’s under-18 and under-21 sides before his exit in the summer of 2024, having never made a senior appearance.

He joined Chichester this summer after spells in Sussex football with Hastings and Eastbourne Borough, having scored his first senior goal at the latter.