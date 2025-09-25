Former Arsenal striker Billy Vigar dies aged 21 after colliding with concrete wall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal starlet Billy Vigar has died at the age of just 21 after colliding with a concrete wall during a match.

The striker, who played for Chichester City in the Isthmian League Premier Division, endured the sickening collision in Saturday’s game against Wingate and Finchley while attempting to prevent the ball from crossing the touchline.

The match was said to have been halted as an ambulance and air ambulance arrived to treat the 21-year-old, before the clash was abandoned after 13 minutes.

The incident left Vigar with a “significant brain injury”, which led to him to be placed in an induced coma.

Chichester have now confirmed that the player has tragically passed away due to his injuries, and posted a statement from his family on social media.

The statement read: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport he loved.”

Chichester took the decision to postpone this Saturday’s league game against Lewes on Thursday morning.

Vigar was an academy graduate at Hale End and featured prominently for Arsenal’s under-18 and under-21 sides before his exit in the summer of 2024, having never made a senior appearance.

Arsenal have reacted to his passing, writing on X: “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Billy.”

He spent time on loan at Derby County’s academy, who the Rams also paying to tribute to the Worthing-born player.

“All at Derby County are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Vigar,” the club wrote.

“Billy spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with the Academy on loan from Arsenal, making several appearances for the under-21s.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

The death comes almost three years after the Professional Footballers’ Association demanded that safety rules around advertising boards be “fully reviewed”, in a move that was sparked by a similar injury suffered by former Bath City striker Alex Fletcher.

Fletcher was forced into retirement at the age of just 25 last year as a result of serious injuries sustained when he careened into a concrete-backed advertising hoarding in November 2022, and was among those who have offered their support to Vigar after his condition was revealed.

Vigar joined Chichester this summer after spells in Sussex football with Hastings and Eastbourne Borough, having scored his first senior goal at the latter.