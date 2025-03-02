Ruben Amorim responds to Wayne Rooney ‘naive’ remark after Man Utd’s FA Cup exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim reiterated Manchester United’s goal is to win the Premier League as he hit back at Wayne Rooney’s comments that he was “naive” to talk about that ambition following the FA Cup fifth-round exit to Fulham.

Sunday evening brought another low in a season to forget at Old Trafford, where the side 14th in the Premier League cancelled out Calvin Bassey’s opener through Bruno Fernandes’ fine strike only to lose on penalties.

Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee’s spot-kicks as the Cottagers won the shoot-out 4-3 having ended 1-1 after extra time, leaving the Europa League as United’s only route to silverware and continental qualification.

Amorim said “the goal is to win the Premier League again” in his post-match interview with the BBC, whose pundit Rooney said “it’s a little bit naive to say ‘We’re looking to win the Premier League’ because, from where they are now, they’re a long way off that”.

Those comments were put to Amorim at his post-match press conference as he was asked whether it was realistic to talk about winning the title, and the United head coach said: “That is the goal.

“Being naive is to think that we are going to do it this season or going to be the best contender for the next season.

“So, I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I know that and it’s really easy – I was a pundit when I finished my career, so I know it’s really easy.

“Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me. But our goal, as a club, the board, is winning the Premier League like we did in the past, with all the great glories and the legends of this club.

“We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naive. That’s why I’m here coaching at 40 years old Manchester United.”

United co-owner Ineos has set up ‘Mission 21’ to win a first Premier League crown since 2013 – a 21st English league title overall – with ‘Project 150’ outlining the ambition to do it by the club’s 150th anniversary in 2028.

But missing out on European football would dent those hopes, with United’s all-time top scorer Rooney questioning how attractive a move to Old Trafford is nowadays.

“You need to be in a stable position to bring the best players in,” Rooney said.

“And if I’m a player playing in a different country or in a different club and Manchester United come to try and sign me now, I’m looking thinking, ‘I’m not sure’.

“The top players want Champions League football and unfortunately that’s not where the club are at the minute.”

The former United star added: “They were in transition when I signed but a big reason I signed was Sir Alex Ferguson because you knew he’d get it right and he’d build up that team again. It’s hard to see that now.”

United’s attention turns to Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg at Real Sociedad as Fulham return to the capital buoyed by a memorable Old Trafford triumph.

It is 50 years since Fulham’s one and only FA Cup final appearance and Marco Silva was delighted by his side’s performance as they helped make amends for their quarter-final collapse at the same venue two years ago.

“We wanted to play in the quarter-final and I really believe – and it’s my feeling – that we deserve to be there,” the Fulham boss said after setting up a home quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

“From the first day of the competition (we thought we had an opportunity) – it’s not just now because we won against Man United.

“And the next one probably is going to be harder than this one. It’s going to be Palace at home but it’s always the quarters-finals and you can never think that because you are home it’s going to be different because it’s really tough to win football matches at this level.

“But we want (it) and from the first day I said – and I’ve been saying – that we are really serious in the competition. It’s a big competition for us.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, what we are going to achieve, or where is going to be the last stage for us, but we want to think (we will exit) in the last day of the competition.

“If you are going to be able and show the quality to do it, we never know but each game we are going to do in that way.

“The players have been really serious. It doesn’t matter against Watford or Wigan, the way we prepare ourselves and the motivation was the same in the games like it was this evening against Man United. This is the main thing for us.

“The next one is against Palace at home and it’s going to be really tough. Very good, difficult team to play at home because they’ve been great away from home.

“At the right time we are going to prepare ourselves for that game. Now that you are in the quarters, you want to play in the semi-finals.”