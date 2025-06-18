Bernardo Silva set to captain Manchester City after deciding to stay at Etihad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bernardo Silva has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City for the coming season – and he looks set to wear the captain’s armband.

The Portugal midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move this summer after eight seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal were reportedly among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old but he has decided to reject any overtures to remain with City.

His reward could be an enhanced senior role, with manager Pep Guardiola revealing Silva will be one of his four-strong captaincy group for the 2025-26 campaign.

Silva said: “This season will for sure be with Man City. I’m going to stay.

“I’ve had options in the past and this year but, like last year, this year my option is to stay at Man City.”

Silva, speaking in Philadelphia ahead of City’s opening match of the Club World Cup against Wydad Casablanca, would not say if it would be his final season in Manchester or not.

He said: “I know what I’m going to do but it’s not the time to talk about that. I’m very focused on my season and performing well for Man City. When the time is due I will talk about it.”

Guardiola has broken with his own protocols to name his group of on-field leaders himself this summer.

The Catalan has previously allowed the squad and backroom staff to vote for their own captains but, after an underwhelming past season, he has taken control of the situation himself.

Silva, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland were the four players named publicly by Guardiola on Tuesday.

Silva received the most glowing report, suggesting that when fit and selected, it will be the former Monaco playmaker who leads out the team.

“I’m the manager and this season, for the first time in my career, I decided who is to be my captain,” said Guardiola.

“I didn’t like what happened last season and I decided this season who represents the team. Sometimes I want to be the boss!

“I think Bernardo had been an incredible figure for us. Eight years here, no injures, always in the bad moments he makes a step up, sets the example on the pitch.

“Ruben it is not necessary to say. He has been (the same as Silva), and Rodri at the same time.”

Those three players all featured in the leadership group last season, along with Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, but the elevation of 24-year-old Haaland is new.

The prolific striker signed a 10-year contract in January and, after plundering 121 goals in 142 City appearances, is ready for the step up.

Guardiola said: “He has to start to learn what does it mean to be a captain because he will be here, hopefully for many, many years.

“Sooner or later he will take that position as the first one. I took (the decision) because he’s incredibly respected. He’s an important figure for us.”