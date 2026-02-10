Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Benjamin Sesko’s late goal rescues a point for Man Utd at West Ham

Tomas Soucek fired struggling West Ham ahead and they looked set for a vital three points in their bid to beat the drop until Sesko struck late on.

Benjamin Sesko earned a point for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Benjamin Sesko scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Manchester United, whose winning run under Michael Carrick came to an end with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

United were bidding for a fifth straight Premier League victory under their interim boss which would have lifted them up to third and closed the gap to second-placed Manchester City to just three points.

But Tomas Soucek fired struggling West Ham ahead and they looked set for a vital three points in their bid to beat the drop until Sesko struck late on.

The first dropped points of Carrick’s latest spell in charge is by no means a disaster for United, who are still well on course for a return to the Champions League following their recent upturn since Ruben Amorim was sacked.

But spare a thought for Frank Ilett, the United fan who gained more than two million social media followers since pledging not to get a haircut until the Red Devils secured five wins in a row. After 493 days, the wait for a trip to the barbers will have to go on.

