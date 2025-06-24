The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Benfica vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup fixture
Benfica and Bayern Munich continue their Club World Cup campaigns as the pair meet in Charlotte.
The pair sit first and second in Group C with the German side already assured of progressing to the knockout rounds.
Benfica, meanwhile, need a point to make certain of advancing alongside their opponents - Boca Juniors could yet overhaul them with the Argentines likely to win well against Auckland City.
That game kicks off simultaneously as the round of 16 line-up begins to take shape at the expanded club tournament.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Club World Cup schedule
GROUP STAGE
Tuesday 24 June
Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)
Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)
Wednesday 25 June
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)
Thursday 26 June
Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)
Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)
ROUND OF 16
Saturday 28 June
Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)
Sunday 29 June
Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)
Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)
Monday 30 June
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)
Tuesday 1 July
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
