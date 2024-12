Ben Davies setback adds to Ange Postecoglou’s defensive headache at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham’s injury crisis has deepened after Ben Davies suffered a setback in training to potentially leave Ange Postecoglou without a fit centre-back for Sunday’s visit of Wolves.

Spurs were already without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Davies for Thursday’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest, but their issues were compounded when Radu Dragusin was forced off with an ankle problem.

It meant Tottenham finished the game with midfielders Archie Gray and Yves Bissouma at the heart of defence, and they could continue against Wolves after Davies suffered an untimely setback.

“No, he is ruled out. Unfortunately he had a setback in training, so he’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks,” Postecoglou said of Davies.

On Dragusin, the boss added: “A bit early to tell. He obviously tweaked his ankle last night and felt he couldn’t continue. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Full-back Djed Spence received a second yellow card on his return to the City Ground on Boxing Day to leave Postecoglou short of options in defence.

He said: “We’re in a tough spot and we have been for a while.

“We’ve been kind of getting through it for quite a while and keeping our fingers crossed we don’t get any more issues, but the nature of football and fixture scheduling we’ve had, we’ve always been on a fine line of being able to get through.

“It’s another test for us but it is what it is, and whatever we need to deal with, we’ll deal with and get ready for Sunday.”