Ben Chilwell set for Chelsea comeback in Carabao Cup tie against Barrow

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is poised to come back from the cold to make his first appearance of the season during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with League Two leaders Barrow.

The England left-back looked set to leave the Blues in the summer after being told he had no future at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Enzo Maresca last week announced the situation had changed and now plans to name Chilwell in his matchday squad for the third-round cup tie after welcoming him back into first-team training.

Asked if the 27-year-old will feature, Maresca said: “I think so. Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow.

“The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training.

“He will be in the squad tomorrow and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

Chilwell’s last competitive appearance was a two-minute cameo in Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City on April 20.

He was hampered by hamstring and knee injuries last term and has not started a game since England’s 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium on March 26.

Maresca plans to rotate his squad for the visit of an in-form team sitting 64 places lower in the football pyramid.

The Italian urged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity.

“They are players that train every day very good but unfortunately I cannot give them chances,” he said.

“All the players that are not getting so many chances, tomorrow is a good chance for them to get minutes and to hopefully win a game.”