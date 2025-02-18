Guardiola tells Real to back off referees after Bellingham red card complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has told Real Madrid to back off the referees as their complaints over Jude Bellingham’s recent sending off continue to rumble.

England international Bellingham was dismissed for foul language in Real’s weekend LaLiga draw at Osasuna after apparently swearing in the direction of the referee.

A row has erupted over what Bellingham actually said with club and player insisting he used the term “**** off” as an expression of frustration in English, rather than the insult “**** you”.

It is the latest in a series of perceived injustices over which Real have vociferously protested in recent weeks and have overshadowed the build-up to Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Guardiola, who was asked his opinion ahead of the play-off second leg at the Bernabeu Stadium, simply feels Bellingham would have been better not using either expression.

The City manager said: “My English is good, but I don’t understand the difference between f*** off and f*** you.

“But what’s important is the intention, not the insult. The best thing is not to do it and leave the referees in peace.

We have to make an almost-perfect game. You cannot perform well without the pressure Pep Guardiola

“There have always been decisions. You should ask Jude what his intention was – that’s what matters.

“Maybe you can insult someone with a great smile on your face and that wouldn’t be that bad, right? I read that there is an investigation – wow. Come on. Leave him (the referee) alone.”

Guardiola’s comments could add extra spice to the rivalry between the two sides, who are meeting in a knockout tie for the fourth season in succession and the fifth time in six seasons.

This time a place in the last 16 is at stake and City must overturn a 3-2 deficit to progress after Bellingham scored a late winner in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke further on referees at his pre-match press conference, referring to some “pretty clear mistakes” in LaLiga, something which he contrasted with the “very high quality” of officiating in the Champions League.

That could have been construed as an attempt to put some pressure on Romania’s Istvan Kovacs, the main official on Wednesday, but Guardiola tried to rise above those suggestions.

He said: “For the referee when there’s scrutiny, they are in front of the whole of Europe and all around the world.

“There’s the human being that wants to perform well because it’s not just you and me (who sees them), it’s all the planet. That’s why the decisions they take, they want to be good.

“Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t, but I don’t think so they will feel the pressure.

“I would not say ‘never ever’, but rarely do I talk about referees with my players.”

Guardiola knows there is enough pressure on his team but hopes they can channel it in a good way and avoid City’s earliest exit in the competition since going out in the group stage in 2012-13.

He said: “We have to make an almost-perfect game. The result was not good. We have to attack, we have to score goals.

“At this level the pressure is there, but it’s more than welcome. You cannot perform well without the pressure. It’s not the first time. It depends how we play, how we handle it.”

Erling Haaland, who suffered a knee injury scare late in Saturday’s defeat of Newcastle, trained as normal ahead of the game. Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, who were all absent at the weekend, were also involved.

Guardiola said: “They’ve travelled. We’ll see how they are but it’s good news they are here.”