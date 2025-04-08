Is Belgium vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses
Everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Nations League meeting
An injury-hit England travel to Leuven looking to build on a big win over Belgium as the two sides meet again.
Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses produced one of their best recent performances to dispatch the visitors 5-0 in Bristol on Friday night and further their chances of progressing from their Women’s Nations League group.
The squad has since suffered significant injury news, though, with all of Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Alessia Russo forced to return to their clubs for treatment and assessment.
A better showing will be expected from the hosts as they attempt to capitalise on England’s fitness woes.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Belgium vs England?
Belgium vs England is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 8 April at Den Dreef in Leuven.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 6.45pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Team news
Alessia Russo and Lauren James have been ruled out of the encounter, ensuring at least two changes from Sarina Wiegman. Chloe Kelly will not feature having also missed the first meeting between these two sides, while Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood are similarly sidelined.
Predicted England XI
Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Charles; Walsh, Clinton; Mead, Park, Parris; Beever-Jones.
