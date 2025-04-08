Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Belgium vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses

Everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Nations League meeting

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 08 April 2025 01:59 EDT
Comments
England are looking to back up a big win against Belgium
England are looking to back up a big win against Belgium (PA Wire)

An injury-hit England travel to Leuven looking to build on a big win over Belgium as the two sides meet again.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses produced one of their best recent performances to dispatch the visitors 5-0 in Bristol on Friday night and further their chances of progressing from their Women’s Nations League group.

The squad has since suffered significant injury news, though, with all of Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Alessia Russo forced to return to their clubs for treatment and assessment.

A better showing will be expected from the hosts as they attempt to capitalise on England’s fitness woes.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Belgium vs England?

Belgium vs England is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 8 April at Den Dreef in Leuven.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 6.45pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Alessia Russo and Lauren James have been ruled out of the encounter, ensuring at least two changes from Sarina Wiegman. Chloe Kelly will not feature having also missed the first meeting between these two sides, while Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood are similarly sidelined.

Predicted England XI

Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Charles; Walsh, Clinton; Mead, Park, Parris; Beever-Jones.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in