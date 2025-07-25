Hugo Ekitike versatility at Liverpool could provide escape route for Luis Diaz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike’s admission he wants to be a multi-functional forward could have implications for the future of Luis Diaz.

The PA news agency understands Bayern Munich have returned to discussions with the Premier League champions having had an initial offer of 67.5million euro (£59million) dismissed 10 days ago.

Liverpool have maintained they do not want to sell the forward, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona, and Bayern’s bid was way below their own valuation of 100m euros (£87m) for an elite forward in the global market.

Diaz turns 29 in January and has two years left on his current deal but has not yet had an offer of a new contract.

However, Ekitike’s arrival in a £79m deal – and Liverpool’s continued interest in Alexander Isak, who has reportedly told Newcastle he wants to leave – could provide an escape route for Diaz if the Bundesliga champions can come up with an appropriate offer.

“I mean, I do what the coach asks me to do, but yeah, I like to do everything,” Ekitike told the club’s website.

“I can’t define myself only as a striker (who likes) to finish: I like to play, I like to be in the game, in the collective part of play (and) create also.

“So, I can do both – I can play alone and I like to play also with another striker and I think that’s what makes me versatile, but you know now in football you need to adapt.”

Ekitike trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday having flown out to join them on their pre-season in Hong Kong less than 24 hours after signing from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The Frenchman is impressed with the summer transfer business, with his arrival taking the unprecedented spending by owners Fenway Sports Group to close to £300m.

Florian Wirtz is the headline signing so far but he has also been joined by Jeremie Frimpong, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“This summer transfer window was great for the club, they bring so much quality,” he added.

“I think the team will be better, I’m sure about that. That’s why the fans are pretty happy.

“Obviously Liverpool are already on the top but we have still things to reach. That’s why we want to be the best and need to improve every season to go and reach the success.

“It’s going to be a difficult season and a long season, but we have the quality to reach everything I think.

“I think I did well last season. Now, I feel ready to make a bigger step and to play on the highest level, to improve myself, to see what I can do.

“That’s why I think it’s the right timing for me and the perfect moment to come here.”