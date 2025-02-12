Bayern Munich beat Celtic as Feyenoord and Club Brugge claim surprise wins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich defeated a battling Celtic 2-1 in Glasgow to edge the first leg of their Champions League knockout round play-off.

The Bundesliga leaders will take a slim advantage back to Germany but did not have everything their own way as the hosts chased an equaliser in a tense finale at Celtic Park.

The Scottish side almost enjoyed the dream start when Nicolas Kuhn bent in a brilliant shot with less than 30 seconds on the clock, but an offside flag against Adam Idah ruined the moment.

Bayern took control for long periods and finally went ahead when Michael Olise blasted in an unstoppable effort just before the break.

Harry Kane made it two when he lashed in a powerful volley from a far-post corner but Celtic fought back as Daizen Maeda converted a close-range header in the 79th minute.

Feyenoord held out for a 1-0 win at home to AC Milan after scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute. Igor Paixao cut in from the left and saw his speculative low drive sneak past Mike Maignan at the near post.

Milan drew a blank in response to leave them with work to do in their home fixture.

Club Brugge edged Atalanta 2-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium, downing the Serie A side with a fiercely-contested injury-time penalty.

Isak Hien was punished for a coming together with his Sweden team-mate Gustaf Nilsson, sparking complaints from the visiting side.

Nilsson dusted himself down to slot home the spot-kick. Brugge, who scraped the final spot in the play-offs by finishing in 24th place, had taken the lead through Ferran Jutgla on the quarter-hour before Mario Pasalic levelled heading into the break.

Benfica will take a 1-0 lead back to Lisbon after seeing off 10-man Monaco.

After a first-half stalemate, a deft chip from Vangelis Pavlidis put the away team ahead just after the restart. A second yellow card for Moatasem Al-Musrati further undermined the Ligue 1 side’s efforts and they were unable to get back into the contest.