Is Bayern Munich vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Chelsea will take their “world champion” status into Europe’s premier competition as they make their Champions League return against German goliaths Bayern Munich in the league phase.

The Blues cruised through the Conference League last season before adding the Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet in the summer, showing they belonged with the heavy hitters.

Enzo Maresca’s side now make their first Champions League appearance in three seasons against Bayern, whose stadium hosted the competition’s final last season.

Bayern reclaimed their place on the Bundesliga throne last term after Bayer Leverkusen briefly ended their reign of terror and will now be targeting another continental crown, with their most recent title win of 2020 marred by the behind-closed-doors measures imposed by the pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

Chelsea’s league phase visit to Bayern Munich in the Champions League kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 September at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.

Team news

Bayern Munich are plagued with a handful of defensive injuries, with Raphael Guerreiro joining Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies on the treatment table. Jamal Musiala, once a Chelsea academy prodigy, is also unavailable as he continues his long road to recovery from a horrific leg and ankle break at the Club World Cup. Blues loanee Nicolas Jackson is eligible to play but likely won’t get the nod ahead of Harry Kane.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will once again have the option to start Cole Palmer after coming off the bench to score on his return at Brentford. This acts as a much-needed injury reprieve, with Liam Delap among a list of absentees that also includes Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Dario Essugo. Estevao could also feature, assuming he has overcome the illness that left him out of the weekend’s squad.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovich; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.