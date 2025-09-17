Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live: Jackson set to face parent club in blockbuster Champions League clash

'We back ourselves to beat anyone' - Kane on Chelsea clash at the Allianz

Bayern Munich and Chelsea meet in an early collision of possible Champions League contenders in a key week one staging post in the new continental campaign.

The London club return to Europe’s top table laden with silverware, a Europa Conference League crown secured in Enzo Maresca’s first season and backed up with Club World Cup success during the summer. Hopes are high that Chelsea can now contend for prizes of perhaps greater meaning – though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.

This will be a useful early test for Maresca’s side against a Bayern team that will harbour ambitions of another Champions League success themselves, and boast Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in their squad.

The Germans exited at the quarter-final stage last year against an impressive Inter Milan having suffered three defeats during the league phase, and will hope for better this season. A free-scoring start in the Bundesliga, with 14 goals in three games, will leave confidence high for Harry Kane and co. ahead of their opening European outing.

