Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch El Classico in UK
Barcelona could take a huge step towards the title against their fierce rivals
Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a blockbuster El Clasico on Sunday with Barca hoping to take a huge step towards securing the title.
Barcelona are four points clear of Real Madrid, with only three matches left after Sunday’s LaLiga fixture at Montjuic, and a victory would be the perfect way to bounce back from Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter at San Siro.
Real Madrid will know they have to win to have any chance of retaining the title and stopping a trophyless season after a disappointing campaign from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, which has already featured three defeats to Barcelona.
Hansi Flick’s team thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the previous LaLiga Clasico, while they also hammered Ancelotti’s side 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup and fought from behind to win a dramatic Copa del Rey final last month.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a mouthwatering El Clasico.
When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid?
El Clasico will kick off at 3:15pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 May. It be held at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?
It will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Monthly or annual packages are available, with a monthly package starting at £15.99.
What is the team news?
Robert Lewandowski could start for Barcelona after he returned against Inter on Tuesday, while left back Alejandro Balde may also return. Jules Kounde remains out, however.
Real Madrid still have a number of key defensive absences with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy all out and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga set to be unavailable as well.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
