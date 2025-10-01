Is Barcelona vs PSG on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash
Barcelona hosts PSG in a Champion’s League clash of titans on Wednesday night.
Last year’s semi-finalists host the reigning champions at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with both having made winning starts to their European campaigns.
Marcus Rashford was the hero as Barca swept aside Newcastle 2-1 in matchweek one, while Hansi Flick’s men are high on confidence after a fine domestic start too, as they sit top of La Liga.
PSG meanwhile hammered Atalanta 4-0 in their Champions League opener with four different players on the scoresheet, and Luis Enrique’s men recovered from a first defeat of the season - a 1-0 loss to Marseille - to return to the top of Ligue 1 with a straightforward win over Auxerre last time out.
When is Barcelona vs PSG?
Barcelona host PSG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the Champions League on Wednesday 1 October, with kickoff at 8pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 4 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Team news
Both sides are missing a host of star names, with Fermin Lopez absent with a hip injury, Gavi and Joan Garcia out with knee issues, and Raphinha with a hamstring problem. Keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is another long-term absentee but Alejandro Balde is expected to return.
The visitors meanwhile will be without newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to be sidelined until the end of October with a hamstring issue, as well as Desire Doue, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Marquinhos, who are all working their way back from injuries.
Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were both injured in the win over Auxerre but while the Georgian’s issue is believed to be more problematic, Vitinha may pass fitness for the visit to Barcelona.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona XI: Szczęsny, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.
PSG XI: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Mayulu, Lee, Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola.
