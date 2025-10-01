Is Barcelona vs PSG on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona hosts PSG in a Champion’s League clash of titans on Wednesday night.

Last year’s semi-finalists host the reigning champions at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with both having made winning starts to their European campaigns.

Marcus Rashford was the hero as Barca swept aside Newcastle 2-1 in matchweek one, while Hansi Flick’s men are high on confidence after a fine domestic start too, as they sit top of La Liga.

PSG meanwhile hammered Atalanta 4-0 in their Champions League opener with four different players on the scoresheet, and Luis Enrique’s men recovered from a first defeat of the season - a 1-0 loss to Marseille - to return to the top of Ligue 1 with a straightforward win over Auxerre last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Barcelona vs PSG?

Barcelona host PSG at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the Champions League on Wednesday 1 October, with kickoff at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 4 and streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Both sides are missing a host of star names, with Fermin Lopez absent with a hip injury, Gavi and Joan Garcia out with knee issues, and Raphinha with a hamstring problem. Keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is another long-term absentee but Alejandro Balde is expected to return.

The visitors meanwhile will be without newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to be sidelined until the end of October with a hamstring issue, as well as Desire Doue, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Marquinhos, who are all working their way back from injuries.

Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were both injured in the win over Auxerre but while the Georgian’s issue is believed to be more problematic, Vitinha may pass fitness for the visit to Barcelona.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Szczęsny, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Ferran Torres, Lewandowski.

PSG XI: Chevalier, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes, Zaïre-Emery, Mayulu, Lee, Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola.