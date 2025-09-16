When is Ballon d’Or 2025 announced? Date, time and how to watch ceremony on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The football awards season kicks off earlier than usual this year as we enter the run-in for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, just a month into the new campaign.

The award will crown the best men’s and women’s player of the 2024/25 season, and unlike in previous years, players will not have the chance to use the first months of next term to enter the running. There were an array of standout performers across Europe’s top leagues in 2024/25, with a handful of surprise superstars staking their claim for football’s most illustrious individual award,

While Paris Saint-Germain‘s maiden win in the Champions League final could prove decisive for players such as current favourite Ousmane Dembele, the stellar individual performances of various stars including Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah means that European glory may not be decisive in who takes home the coveted trophy come 22 September.

And after England’s victory at Euro 2025, there are several Lionesses in contention for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, as well. After Arsenal also triumphed in the Women’s Champions League final, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson could be in the running, along with Spain stars Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place in Monday 22 September at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. A start time has yet to have been confirmed, but the ceremony began at 7:45pm last year.

How can I watch it?

The ceremony will be available to watch live on TNT Sports and discovery+. The event will also stream for free on L'Équipe's YouTube channel. Presenter Kate Scott and former Chelsea and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit will present the ceremony.

What awards are there?

The Men's Ballon d'Or

The Women's Ballon d'Or

The Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player)

The Women's Kopa Trophy (best young player)

The Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)

The Women's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper)

The Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team)

The Women's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team)

The Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team)

The Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team)

The Men's Club of the Year Trophy

The Women's Club of the Year Trophy

Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Estêvão (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yıldız (Türkiye, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton/Arsenal)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpol)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Women's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Antonio Conte (Italy, Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Germany, Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Italy, Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Sonia Bompastor (France, Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria, Nigeria national team)

Renée Slegers (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)