Rodri admits he faces long road back to his best after injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City linchpin Rodri admits it could be some time before he gets back to his best.

The Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder missed most of the 2024-25 season after suffering a serious knee injury last September.

He returned to action only last month with a seven-minute run-out in City’s penultimate Premier League game against Bournemouth.

His comeback continued with two substitute appearances in the opening two matches at the Club World Cup, against Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain, but Rodri feels he is a long way short of peak fitness.

The Spain international said: “I feel very good and very happy to be here. It’s an amazing tournament to start again to play football. I’m really excited to join the team again.

“I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The (recovery) process was long, but I was taking my time.

“The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong, not be sad or whatever.

“One day I would come back and this day has finally come. I know it’s still going to be months until I reach my level but I’m so happy.”

Prior to sustaining his injury, Rodri had expressed concern about the number of games players at the top level were being asked to play.

He even suggested players could strike if their fears over burnout were not listened to.

He was discussing the matter in relation to the expanded Champions League group phase, but the issue has also been one of the chief criticisms aimed at the Club World Cup.

“I think we are close to that,” the 29-year-old said. “If it keeps this way, (there) will be a moment that we have no other option, but let’s see.”

If that is still his opinion now, he is keeping it to himself.

“Listen, it’s not my decision,” he said. “I’m here and excited to play.

“Maybe if this tournament doesn’t happen, I would be on holiday but for me, individually, it’s a great opportunity to come back at the highest level and play a tournament we never played.

“The idea is amazing, honestly. I think we’re excited.”