Is AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur face AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie tonight, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to take a decisive advantage back to London.

Spurs have not played since a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City on 26 February, but that break has allowed Postecoglou to ease some key players back after long injury spells.

And returning players will help the side push for the only remaining trophy they can win as they look to salvage a disappointing season.

Spurs are among the favourites for the competition, and their first knockout match takes them to the Netherlands to face an Alkmaar side who have slipped to sixth in the Eredivisie.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham?

The match is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 6 March at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

This match may come just too soon for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke, though all three have retuned to training so they could feature. Ben Davies and Richarlison are a few days behind that trio in terms of their recovery.

That said, Spurs’ injury crisis has eased in recent weeks, and the squad have had rest since the defeat to City on 26 February.

James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson have all returned in the last few weeks, giving Ange Postecoglou plenty of midfield and attacking options ahead of this match.

However, Dejan Kulusevski will be unavailable after picking up a knock.

Predicted line-ups

AZ Alkmaar XI: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Belic, Koopmeiners; Poku, Buurmeester, Lahdo; Parrott.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Gray, Danso, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Tel, Son.

Odds

AZ Alkmaar win - 23/10

Draw - 11/4

Tottenham win - 21/20

Prediction

Even if Postecoglou rests players, Spurs should have more than enough quality for the Eredivisie side, and they should take a healthy lead back to London.

AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Tottenham.