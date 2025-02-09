Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup today, with the visitors hoping to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat last time out.

Spurs were soundly beaten by Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and were widely criticised for the performance in the 4-0 loss.

The pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs also languishing in 14th in the Premier League, and today they face a Villa side who themselves had had mixed results in recent weeks.

Unai Emery’s side lost 2-0 to local rivals Wolves last weekend, but their season is far from over both domestically and in Europe, having booked an automatic place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Aston Villa vs Tottenham?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Sunday 9 February at Villa Park in Birmingham.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 5.20pm.

What is the team news?

Speaking to the media in the lead-up to the game, Emery confirmed that Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Ross Barkley, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins will all miss the game, with the latter having come off at half-time during the defeat to Wolves.

Axel Disasi is cup-tied, having already appeared for chelsea earlier in the season, though new signing Marcus Rashford could make his debut, as could fellow January addition Marco Asensio.

In his own press conference, Postecoglou said that no players will be returning to the squad ahead of the match, with Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson all out for the long-term. In addition, it was recently confirmed that Radu Dragusin has suffered an ACL injury.

In addition, Richarlison will likely miss the matcha after coming off injured against Liverpool, though the layoff for the calf injury is not yet clear. Micky van de Ven will also likely be unavailable for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Garcia, Konsa, Kamara, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Ramsey; Rashford.

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Odds

Aston Villa win - 7/10

Draw - 31/10

Tottenham win - 10/3

Prediction

With Spurs still facing an injury crisis and off the back off a bruising loss in the Carabao Cup, it is difficult to see anything other than a Villa win this evening.

Aston Villa 3-1 Tottenham.