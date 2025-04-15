Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa were urged to “write history” as they look to overcome defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Villa lost the first leg 3-1 in Paris last week and face a huge challenge at Villa Park to overturn PSG’s advantage after Nuno Mendes scored a late third for the French side.

PSG knocked out Liverpool at Anfield in the previous round and Luis Enrique’s team are looking like potential champions in the competition but Unai Emery believes Villa can progress.

And Morgan Rogers said the players are excited for the challenge. “There’s massive belief. Most people wrote us off before the tie,” Rogers said.

“We know the task at hand. We know what we need to do but we’re excited under the lights at home playing this competition in the quarter-final. If anyone’s going to turn it around, it’s going to be us.”

When is Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain?

The Champions League quarter-final second leg will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 15 April at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Unai Emery did not make too many changes for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa, with Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford both starting, and Marco Asensio, Andre Onana and Ian Maatsen coming into the side for John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne.

Villa need goals so Emery could turn to Ollie Watkins and start Asensio against his parent club. Leon Bailey is out with a knock

Having wrapped up the French title already and with no game at the weekend, PSG have no new injury concerns and Marquinhos could return after missing the first leg. Desire Doue could again start ahead of Bradley Barcola in attack after his excellent first-leg display.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Odds

Aston Villa to win - 2/1

Draw - 23/10

PSG to win - 1/1

Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain looked a class above Aston Villa when the two teams met in the first leg but were vulnerable to the counter attack whilst the game remained goalless. A two-goal cushion will give them the freedom to dominate possession and with Villa needing to score they will have to make more risks which will provide chances for the visitors to extend their lead. Expect goals and a narrow PSG win.

Aston Villa 1-2 PSG.