Aston Villa and Newcastle battle in a potentially crucial meeting of two ambitious Premier League clubs.

The visitors continued their flying form in midweek with a 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace lifting them into the third, with the side thriving even in the absence of manager Eddie Howe as he recovers from pneumonia.

The chase for the five Champions League qualification places is fierce, though, with Aston Villa able to close the gap to their opponents to just two points with a win here.

Unai Emery’s side are similarly enjoying an excellent run and will hope to bounce back from a narrow European exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Newcastle?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 19 April at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Unai Emery could give Ollie Watkins a start after an impactful performance off the bench last weekend, and may also freshen up his midfield after a taxing European tie.

Newcastle are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, with a fit-again Anthony Gordon likely to feature off the bench again after both Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes scored against Crystal Palace.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Mings, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Ramsey; Watkins.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Odds

Aston Villa win 6/4

Draw 5/2

Newcastle win 2/1

