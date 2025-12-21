Is Aston Villa v Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Can Aston Villa make it seven Premier League wins as Manchester United come to town?
Aston Villa put their Premier League title challenge to the test as they host Manchester United.
Unai Emery’s side have won six games in a row to join Arsenal and Manchester City at the top.
Morgan Rogers has been their star man and scored twice in the 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.
Ruben Amorim’s side were involved in a 4-4 thriller with Bournemouth on Monday night.
And the United manager criticised a feeling of “entitlement” at the club in what has been a dramatic week.
When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 21 December at Villa Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
What is the team news?
Emiliano Martinez has missed Aston Villa’s last two matches due to injury but could return. Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club. Pau Torres remains out for Aston Villa in defence with Victor Lindelof set to face his former side.
United will be without the suspended Casemiro, as well as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui - who have all left for the Africa Cup of Nations. Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are still out, so Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven could continue in defence.
Possible line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks