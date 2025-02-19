Is Aston Villa vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa face Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, with Arne Slot’s side looking to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

With no other sides in action in midweek, the Reds could take a 10-point lead into the weekend with just 12 games left to play, having squeezed past Wolves in their last outing.

And they face a Villa side who have been on a mixed run of form in recent weeks, with the weekend’s draw against 10-man Ipswich meaning that the Villains are back in eighth, six points behind the Champions League places.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery’s side have the quality to hurt even the best sides, and Liverpool will have to be at their best as they look to land the first psychological blow of the title race.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, 19 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

What is the team news?

Villa boss Unai Emery has one more new injury concern, with Boubacar Kamara forced off just 16 minutes into the draw with Ipswich at the weekend. He will likely face a late fitness test.

Ezri Konsa is unlikely to be back in time to face Liverpool, while Pau Torres and Matty Cash remain sidelined in defence and Amadou Onana is still some time away from a return. Ollie Watkins should be fit to start again, while Leon Bailey could return to the squad.

Cody Gakpo will not feature but is nearing a return after missing the win over Wolves due to a knock, but Curtis Jones returns after serving his suspension. Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Garcia, Disasi, Kamara, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Malen, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Odds

Aston Villa win - 11/4

Draw - 31/10

Liverpool win - 17/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

While Liverpool have struggled more than usual in recent weeks, Villa have had their own run of mixed form and the league leaders should have enough to squeeze past them.

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool.