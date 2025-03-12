Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa are strongly placed to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they host Club Brugge in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

A 3-1 win saw Unai Emery’s side atone for their group stage defeat in Bruges and take a strong step towards a last-eight place.

The visitors have plenty to do to turn the tie on its head, though did secure a derby win over Cercle Brugge between the two legs.

Can they overturn their two-goal deficit and extend their European journey?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Club Brugge?

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 12 March at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Unai Emery hopes to have both Emi Martinez and Marco Asensio available after the pair missed the weekend win over Brentford, with the manager suggesting that their absence was precautionary. Boubacar Kamara could be promoted into the starting side.

Joaquin Seys has missed the Belgian club’s last two outings with a hamstring issue and may again be sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Odds

Aston Villa win 11/17

Draw 18/5

Club Brugge win 5/1

