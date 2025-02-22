Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa face Chelsea in the Premier League’s late kick-off today, with both sides still firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.

While Villa’s draw to Liverpool in midweek was a good result, it left Unai Emery’s side in ninth with 39 points, four below Chelsea and five off fourth-placed Manchester City.

Though Villa will fancy their chances of achieving European football, a win today is vital for any hopes of cracking the top five.

And they face a Chelsea side who have endured a poor run of form since December, falling from second to sixth, with last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 loss to Brighton meaning that the Blues face their own fight to secure a Champions League place that looked set in stone just a couple of months ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 22 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Villa, Axel Disasi is unavailable to face his parent club, so Lamare Bogarde may provide cover, though Emery did say that Ezri Konsa could be fit enough to return to the squad.

Ross Barkley is also nearing a return, though this match could come a week too early, while Leon Bailey should be fit for this game.

Amadou Onana is still a couple of weeks away from a return, as is Boubacar Kamara, while Pau Torres is expected to start training again in a couple of weeks.

Enzo Maresca had one new injury concern after the loss to Brighton, with Noni Madueke being forced off in that match. He will likely miss a few weeks with a hamstring issue.

While Malo Gusto was also subbed in that loss, Maresca later said he was okay, so he should be fit.

Nicolas Jackson remains the most recent long-term lay-off, with the striker out until at least the end of the March international break.

All of Marc Guiu, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are out for unspecified periods, while Wesley Fofana remains the main long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Garcia, Bogarde, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Nkunku.

Odds

Aston Villa win - 17/10

Draw - 12/5

Chelsea win - 31/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools.

Prediction

Villa have had mixed results in recent games despite a successful January transfer window, but the club tend to step it up against big teams – especially at Villa Park – and they should enjoy success against a Chelsea side who have been poor over the last few weeks.

Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea.