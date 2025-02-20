Who Aston Villa could face in Champions League last-16 draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa have already enjoyed a memorable return to the European stage and now Unai Emery’s side are set to discover who they will face in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 1982 European champions marked their return to the continent’s top club competition by beating Bayern Munich at Villa Park, while there were impressive wins over Bologna and RB Leipzig too.

Defeats on the road to Club Brugge and Monaco suggests that Villa will have to improve when the knockout stages get underway, with some suggestions that Emery’s side have gone off the boil since the early stages of the season.

But Emery has an impressive knockout record in European football, even if the majority of his wins across two-legged ties during spells at Villarreal and Sevilla have come in the Europa League.

It means Villa are set to be one of the teams to watch after they managed to sneak into the top eight and advance directly to the last 16 by beating Celtic 4-2 in a Villa Park thriller on the final day of the group stage.

Who Aston Villa could face in Champions League last-16

Aston Villa will play either Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge in the last-16.

Brugge dumped out Europa League winners and dark horses Atalanta in the shock of the play-off rounds, while Dortmund were 3-0 up over Sporting and required a goalless draw against the Portuguese side to advance.

When will Aston Villa discover their last-16 opponents?

The Champions League draw takes place at 11am on Friday, 21 February.

When will Aston Villa play their last-16 tie?

Aston Villa will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at Villa Park on 11/12 March.

Champions League draw in full

PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

PSV - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Club Brugge - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16

Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16