Pressure mounts on Thomas Frank as Tottenham dumped out of FA Cup by Aston Villa
Frank watched Spurs booed off again and lose for a fourth time in seven matches.
A spirited second-half rally could not prevent Tottenham exiting the FA Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa to further increase the pressure on Thomas Frank.
Frank had endured a nightmare week after he inadvertently used a coffee cup with the logo of Spurs’ rivals Arsenal on before a 3-2 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.
A successful cup run had bought Frank’s predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, time last season, but first-half goals by Villa duo Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers were enough to inflict a fourth defeat from Tottenham’s last seven matches.
Wilson Odobert reduced the deficit in the 55th minute and Spurs created further second-half chances, but they ultimately lost again to spark more boos for Frank and leave his tenure hanging by a thread.
Tempers spilled over at full-time and yet Villa toasted a 13th victory out of 15 to ensure Unai Emery’s men continue to fight on three fronts.
