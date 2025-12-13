Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teams from opposite ends of the Premier League table collide as Arsenal host Wolves today at the Emirates.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli starred as the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners over Club Brugge in the week, but their last top-flight outing was a last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa courtesy of Emi Buendia’s stoppage-time winner.

But despite a leaky defence hit by injuries to star duo Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal are on firm ground at the Emirates, where they are unbeaten in the league this season - and they shouldn’t have much to fear against rock-bottom Wolves.

Rob Edwards’ side are in line for one of the Premier League’s most unwanted records; with just two points from 15 games they’re on course to finish with fewer than Derby’s infamous benchmark of 11, and endured yet more misery in a 4-1 hammering by Manchester United on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal v Wolves?

Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 13 December, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Arsenal enjoyed a boost in midweek as Gabriel Jesus returned from nearly a whole year on the sidelines, after sustaining an ACL injury in January. The Brazilian came off the bench and proved difficult for Club Brugge to handle, rattling the crossbar late on, so could be in line for another substitute appearance today.

The Gunners are also likely to have Declan Rice back after he was ill for their European fixture, but Riccardo Calafiori will miss out after accumulating too many yellow cards, in another defensive blow for the much-depleted Gunners.

Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz will all be sidelined with injuries, while Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, who have both picked up knocks.

Wolves will have Joao Gomes back from a yellow-card suspension but will have to do without Rodrigo Gomes, Leon Chiwone, Daniel Bentley and Marshall Munetsi, while Bellegarde picked up an injury against Manchester United and may miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Krejci, Agbadou, Toti; Tchatchoua, Gomes, Andre, Wolfe; Lopez; Arokodare, Strand Larsen