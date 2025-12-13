Arsenal v Wolves live: Premier League leaders aim to heap more misery on rock-bottom Wolves
Fresh from a commanding 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge, Arsenal aim for another masterclass over struggling Wolves
Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates tonight as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners’ last top-flight result was a surprise last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa, narrowing their lead over Manchester City to just two points. But they bounced back in style with a composed 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, maintaining their perfect record in Europe this season and cementing their place as table toppers.
In-form Aston Villa proved tough opposition but Mikel Arteta will feel more relaxed hosting rock-bottom Wolves, who have just two points from 15 games and were hammered 4-1 by hit-and-miss Manchester United last time out.
Follow all the goals and latest updates from the Emirates below as Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Wolves.
Arsenal v Wolves – team news
Arsenal enjoyed a boost in midweek as Gabriel Jesus returned from nearly a whole year on the sidelines, after sustaining an ACL injury in January. The Brazilian came off the bench and proved difficult for Club Brugge to handle, rattling the crossbar late on, so could be in line for another substitute appearance today.
The Gunners are also likely to have Declan Rice back after he was ill for their European fixture, but Riccardo Calafiori will miss out after accumulating too many yellow cards, in another defensive blow for the much-depleted Gunners.
Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz will all be sidelined with injuries, while Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, who have both picked up knocks.
Wolves will have Joao Gomes back from a yellow-card suspension but will have to do without Rodrigo Gomes, Leon Chiwone, Daniel Bentley and Marshall Munetsi, while Bellegarde picked up an injury against Manchester United and may miss out.
How to watch
Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium tonight with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as on streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Arsenal v Wolves
Two teams from opposite ends of the Premier League table collide as Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates.
Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli starred as the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners over Club Brugge in the week, but their last top-flight outing was a last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa courtesy of Emi Buendia’s stoppage-time winner.
But despite a leaky defence hit by injuries to star duo Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal are on firm ground at the Emirates, where they are unbeaten in the league this season - and they shouldn’t have much to fear against rock-bottom Wolves.
Rob Edwards’ side are in line for one of the Premier League’s most unwanted records; with just two points from 15 games they’re on course to finish with fewer than Derby’s infamous benchmark of 11, and endured yet more misery in a 4-1 hammering by Manchester United on Monday.
