Arsenal are seeking to reach the Champions League final when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their crucial semi-final tie this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s men have reached the last four for the first time since 2009 following their incredible 5-1 aggregate victory over holders Real Madrid which saw them win both legs; 3-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 away at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a coming-of-age result for Arteta’s Gunners who must now face one of the favourites to win the competition in the form of French champions PSG.

Luis Enrique’s side held off a resurgent Aston Villa in their quarter-final and progressed 5-4 on aggregate despite losing the second leg at Villa Park. They were crowned winners of Ligue 1 weeks ago and their focus has been to lift the Champions League trophy for the very first time, a feat Arsenal also hope to achieve.

Arsenal vs PSG Betting Tips

The Independent’s football tipster, Becky Ashton, has taken a look at the stats and permutations for tonight’s Champions League match and has made a couple of predictions for how the game will play out including who you can expect to score.

Bettors wanting to learn more about our Arsenal vs PSG prediction only need to click the link to read the whole preview.

Arsenal vs PSG Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals

The Gunners have scored two or more goals in four of their last five matches in all competitions, while PSG have only failed to score in one of their last 31 games, setting the stage for an entertaining first leg.

Arsenal vs PSG Tip 2: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist

Dembele has been directly involved in 10 goals in the Champions League this season, with seven goals and three assists, and can make amends for having been forced to sit out October’s defeat to Arsenal.

Champions League Odds

Arsenal’s odds to win the whole competition took a dramatic hit following their 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie and were slashed from 7/1 to 7/2 on football betting sites.

They are now at 11/4 and are third favourites to lift the trophy out of the remaining four teams with Barcelona (11/5) and PSG (12/5) ahead of them.

Barcelona are good value for their favourites tag having dismantled Borussia Dortmund 5-3 in the last round before beating Real Madrid at the weekend to win the Copa del Rey. They sit four points clear in La Liga and look impressive in Europe meaning they could pull off a treble this season with some ease.

As expected Barca’s opponents, Inter Milan, have the lowest rated chance of winning the Champions League according to betting apps at 25/5 though there is potential for the Serie A to impress having reached the final in 2023.

Seeing Villa almost sneak through against PSG will also make Arsenal more confident and their 11/4 price will drop again should they put in a strong performance at home tonight.

Team Champions League Odds Bookmaker Barcelona 11/5 PricedUp Paris Saint-Germain 12/5 Ladbrokes Arsenal 11/4 Betway Inter Milan 25/5 SpreadEx

