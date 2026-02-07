Double delight for Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal take step towards title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viktor Gyokeres scored a second-half brace as Arsenal piled the pressure on rivals Manchester City with a statement 3-0 win over Sunderland to move nine points clear in the Premier League title race.

Martin Zubimendi fired Mikel Arteta’s side on their way with a brilliant long-range opener just three minutes before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres doubled the hosts’ advantage six minutes after he was introduced as a substitute on the hour mark. He then added a breakaway third for Arsenal deep into stoppage time.

Pep Guardiola’s City are now tasked with pegging Arsenal’s advantage back to six on the eve of their daunting trip to face champions Liverpool at Anfield, while Aston Villa are nine points off the championship pace following their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Arsenal’s latest victory puts them firmly in the driving seat to end their 22-year wait for a league title with just 39 points to play for across the final 13 fixtures.

Sunderland have been the league’s surprise package this season but they were able to offer little to knock Arsenal off their stride, with Arteta’s men following up their win against Chelsea here on Tuesday – which secured their place in the final of the Carabao Cup – with another clean-sheet victory.

Kai Havertz came off the bench earlier in the week to score with the final kick of the game but he started for the injured Martin Odegaard here and had sight of an opener after just 22 seconds, but his unmarked header was well off target.

David Raya then presented Sunderland with a chance of their own after he flapped at a long punt into the box. However, Havertz was on hand to divert Brian Brobbey’s effort clear of danger.

Trai Hume’s swiped clearance from Noni Madueke’s cross nearly ended up in his own net before Declan Rice’s curling effort from 22 yards whizzed just wide of Robin Roefs’ far post.

Brobbey was perhaps fortunate to escape with only a booking when he went over the top of the ball and caught Zubimendi’s standing leg.

But Zubimendi was soon back on his feet to fire Arsenal ahead and ease any nerves inside the Emirates. And he did it in some style, too, as he unleashed from 22 yards with a fading strike that Rory McIlroy would have been proud of.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had earned a penalty moments later when he was bundled over in the area but the Brazilian was half a body’s width offside as he collected the ball. A curling effort from Havertz sailed just wide with Arsenal in control, and in the lead at the interval.

Sunderland started the second half with intent and Raya was forced to save low from Chemsdine Talbi, but the wind was knocked out of the visitors’ sails after 66 minutes.

Sunderland failed to clear their lines and Arsenal took full advantage with Leandro Trossard finding Havertz in the channel before the German’s one-touch pass released Gyokeres.

The Swede slipped as he shot but it did not matter as his effort flew past Roefs.

Regis Le Bris’ men were on the ropes, and Arsenal sensed blood with substitute Eberechi Eze dragging his shot wide with 16 minutes to go.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli raced away at speed before playing in Gyokeres who could not miss. Gyokeres has attracted criticism during his first season in north London, but this was his fourth goal from as many appearances.

Arsenal supporters serenaded their team with a chorus of “We are top of the league” – and, if City fail to beat Liverpool on Sunday, the Gunners might just stay there for the remainder of the campaign.