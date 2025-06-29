Arsenal transfer news: Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will be hoping for a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.

It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.

A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino, a defensive midfielder, to take up a role of makeshift number nine for the final months of the season.

What these fitness problems demonstrated is that despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles, both domestically and on the continent.

open image in gallery Arsenal were plagued with an attacking injury crisis last season ( PA Wire )

And with numerous players already on the chopping block, Arteta has promised a “big” summer of recruitment at the Emirates.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the club’s transfer dealings, and Arsenal will be hoping he can replicate his Atleti exploits in London as Arteta looks to lead the club back to the Premier League pinnacle for the first time since 2006.

With the transfer window having re-opened on 16 June, a striker remains top of the club’s shopping list, though the club have been linked with midfield and winger signings in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

Areas to improve

The obvious priority for Arsenal will be to sign at least one world class striker. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with a serious injury that could keep him out until midway through next season, and while the returning Kai Havertz remains one of Arteta’s favoured players, there is a strong desire to add an out-and-out proven goalscorer to the ranks.

The Gunners will also look to add central midfielder, with Thomas Partey set to leave the club on a free when his contract expires at the end of the month, though it does look as though a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi will be completed soon.

Inconsistency on the Gabriel Martinelli front means that a left-winger could also be targeted, bringing healthy competition for the Brazilian if not to simply replace him.

Elsewhere, cover is expected to be sought at full-back with current options touted for exits, while a backup goalkeeper for David Raya could be acquired as Neto returns to Bournemouth from his loan spell.

Done deals

Outs: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £7m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro £2.5m), Jorginho (Flamengo, free transfer), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free transfer)

Potential targets

Martin Zubimendi, Real Sociedad

Zubimendi looks pretty nailed on to become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. The Real Sociedad midfielder, 26, is set for a medical with the Gunners after his £51m release clause was met. It comes a year after the Spain international apparently rejected the advances of Liverpool, who pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title this term. A metronome in the middle of the park, excelling in a deep-lying playmaker role, Zubimendi fits the bill in terms of Arteta’s midfield desires this summer.

open image in gallery Martin Zubimendi is a major target for Arsenal in the summer transfer window ( Getty Images )

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

Though Viktor Gyokeres was long touted as Arsenal’s preferred striker signing, recent reports suggest that the Gunners would now prefer RB Leipzig sharpshooter Benjamin Sesko.

The 22-year-old has a penchant for ripping the net off and appears to be quickly transitioning into Arsenal’s preferred option up top. Arteta has sanctioned talks with the Slovenian as they look to beat Chelsea to his signature, with the German club reportedly looking for between £65m and £85m.

open image in gallery Arsenal are rapidly turning their attention to RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko ( Getty Images )

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

Arsenal need a striker and prolific Sporting frontman Gyokeres, 26, seemed to be their first choice for a while. The ex-Coventry man has stamped his mark as one of the best in his position in Europe, netting 97 goals in just 102 appearances across two seasons in Lisbon.

Rumours suggest that the Gunners have already had a £60m bid for him rejected, though some reports claim that Arsenal have cooled their interest. In short, nothing is known for sure, and this one could become one of the sagas of the summer, along with the pursuit of Sesko.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres could be set for a return to English football this summer ( Getty Images )

Christian Norgaard, Brentford

With Thomas Partey heading for the exit upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June, Arsenal are lacking experience in their midfield. Enter Christian Norgaard, the 31-year-old Brentford skipper who looks set to sign for the Gunners to add Premier League-proven depth to Arteta’s ranks. The Dane may not be the sexiest of signings, but he acts as a safe pair of hands who could prove very useful to the Gunners next term.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea

The latest Blues star to cross the divide, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looks set to follow the likes of Willian, David Luiz and Jorginho before him to the red side of London. The out-of-favour Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bournemouth and Real Madrid and will be a decent enough No 2 replacement following Neto’s return to the Cherries at the end of his loan.

open image in gallery Kepa looks on the verge of switching Chelsea blue for Arsenal red ( REUTERS )

Nico Williams, Athletic Bilbao

Williams has been on Arsenal’s radar since his stunning Euro 2024 campaign last summer - and despite a slightly underwhelming follow-up campaign last season, there is still no denying the 22-year-old’s talent. The Spaniard could prove the perfect reinforcement down the left wing, putting pressure on Martinelli to start playing at his dangerous best regularly, or else suffer a drop down the pecking order. However, recent reports have strongly linked the Spaniard with a move to Barcelona, though nothing has been fully agreed between the clubs.