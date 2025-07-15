Arsenal transfer news: Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are setting in motion the first steps of a productive summer as they look to buck their trend of second-place finishes next term.

It was once again a case of close but not close enough for Mikel Arteta’s side in 2024/25. Finishing second fiddle to the Premier League champions for a third successive season, the Gunners endured another trophyless campaign after their Champions League push fell at the hands of eventual winners PSG.

A key reason for their failure to achieve was an attacking injury crisis that forced Mikel Merino to take up a role of makeshift number nine, and despite their undeniable quality in the starting XI, Arsenal’s depth is far from good enough for a team hopeful of major titles.

open image in gallery Arsenal were plagued with an attacking injury crisis last season ( PA Wire )

And with numerous players already on the chopping block, Arteta has promised a “big” summer of recruitment at the Emirates.

With the transfer window having re-opened on 16 June, a striker remains top of the club’s shopping list, and it looks like they’ll get one soon as they have struck an agreement with Sporting over a move for Viktor Gyokeres.

Elsewhere, deals for midfielders and defenders are being pursued, with Noni Madueke set to sign and Ebere Eze being considered.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the club’s transfer dealings, and Arsenal will be hoping he can replicate his Atleti exploits in London as Arteta looks to lead the club back to the Premier League pinnacle for the first time since 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

The obvious priority for Arsenal will be to sign at least one world class striker. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with a serious injury that could keep him out until midway through next season, and while the returning Kai Havertz remains one of Arteta’s favoured players, there is a strong desire to add an out-and-out proven goalscorer to the ranks, hence the imminent arrival of Gyokeres.

The Gunners have added a top-class midfielder as they completed a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, with the 26-year-old Spaniard joining for around £60m a year after apparently rejecting the advances of Liverpool.

In addition, Christian Norgaard joins from Brentford as a defensive cover option, while they could yet add Ebere Eze as a more attacking choice.

Inconsistency on the Gabriel Martinelli front means that a winger has been targeted, with Noni Madueke likely bringing healthy competition for the Brazilian (if not replacing him entirely).

Elsewhere, cover is expected to be sought at full-back with current options touted for exits – with the Gunners having agreed a deal for Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera – while a backup goalkeeper for David Raya has been acquired with the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Done deals

Ins: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £60m), Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £10m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m).

Outs: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £7m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro £2.5m), Jorginho (Flamengo, free transfer), Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free transfer), Takehiro Tomiyasu (leaves as free agent), Thomas Partey (leaves as free agent).

Potential targets

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

Arsenal need a striker and prolific Sporting frontman Gyokeres, 26, now has re-emerged as their first choice, with a deal thought to be imminent.

The ex-Coventry man has stamped his mark as one of the best in his position in Europe, netting 97 goals in just 102 appearances across two seasons in Lisbon.

Rumours suggest that the Gunners have already had several bids rejected, though they have made a breakthrough in recent days and the Sweden striker seems destined for the Emirates.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres could be set for a return to English football this summer ( Getty Images )

Ebere Eze, Crystal Palace

Palace midfielder Eze has emerged as a midfield target for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta likely valuing the England international’s ability to play in several attacking positions.

Eze impressed for Palace last season and scored the winner in the Eagles’ memorable FA Cup final triumph, with a goal that perfectly illustrated his ability in the final third.

Reports suggest the 27-year-old is undeterred by the imminent arrival of Noni Madueke, and Arsenal are said to be hoping to agree a deal below his £68m release clause.

open image in gallery Eze has performed well for both Palace and England in recent months ( The FA via Getty Images )

Noni Madueke, Chelsea

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is another player who looks like he’ll be signing for the Gunners very soon, with the England international having left Chelsea’s Club World Cup camp early to undergo a medical.

He is set to join in a deal worth around £52m, and will likely provide back-up to both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as direct competition to the Brazilian.

Cristhian Mosquera, Valencia

Arsenal are clearly remembering to plan for the future too, with a deal for young Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera also in the works.

The Gunners are said to have agreed a deal worth an initial £13m plus add-ons, with the 21-year-old about to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates.

open image in gallery Mosquera has impressed for both Valencia and Spain's youth sides ( Getty Images )

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

Though the deal for Viktor Gyokeres appears imminent, if it were to miraculously fall through, Arsenal cold well turn their attentions back to RB Leipzig sharpshooter Benjamin Sesko.

The 22-year-old has a penchant for ripping the net off and Arteta reportedly sanctioned talks with the Slovenian, with the German club reportedly looking for between £65m and £85m.