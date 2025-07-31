Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly
Everything you need to know about the pre-season North London derby
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will go to battle in new surroundings in what promises to be a highlight of pre-season in Hong Kong.
While billed as a friendly, the first ever pre-season North London derby to take place outside the UK should be anything but as both rivals look to snatch early bragging rights.
Marquee signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his highly-anticipated debut for the Gunners alongside fellow new arrival Chrithian Mosquera, with the pair joining Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga through the door.
Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to get back to winning ways after emerging victorious in neither of their two games on Saturday - fielding two separate XIs that drew with both Wycombe and Luton Town.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match:
When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?
The pre-season North London derby kicks off at 12:30pm BST at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Arsenal.com and can be streamed for £4.99. Alternatively, fans can watch the game on SpursPlay, but will have to shell out £45 for a yearly subscription.
Team news
Gyokeres is in line for his first appearance in Arsenal colours after being presented to fans following their 3-2 win over Newcastle. Mosquera could also make his debut after not being deemed ready to face the Magpies. Riccardo Califiori is a doubt after sustaining a knock last time out.
Heung-min Son could play his last North London derby for Spurs as talks advance over a move to the MLS. Meanwhile, the group of Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie and new signing Kota Takai are absent from the pre-season squad due to injuries.
Arsenal’s preseason fixtures and results
All kick-off times BST
July 23: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore
July 31: Tottenham - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm
August 6: Villarreal - Emirates Stadium, London, 6pm
August 9: Athletic Bilbao - Emirates Stadium, London, 5pm
Tottenham’s preseason fixtures and results
July 19: Reading 0-2 Tottenham - Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading
July 26: Tottenham 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - Hotspur Way, Enfield
July 26: Luton Town 0-0 Tottenham - Kenilworth Road, Luton
July 31: Arsenal - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm
August 3: Newcastle - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, 12pm
August 7: Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena, Munich, 5:30pm
