Arsenal will look to continue their extraordinary winning run without conceding a goal when they travel to Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Burnley 2-0 on Saturday and could equal a club record eight clean sheets in a row with another shutout on Tuesday evening.

The last time the Gunners conceded a goal was in the 2-1 away win against Newcastle towards the end of September and they are now within touching distance of their 1903 record, set across two Second Division campaigns.

Arsenal are also one of five teams to make a perfect start to their Champions League season - with wins over Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal made a statement with their 4-0 win over Atletico and there is now the opportunity to make club history as the travel to Prague. Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Slavia Prague v Arsenal?

The match will kick off at the earlier time of 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday 4 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with coverage starting from 5:00pm.

What is the Arsenal team news?

Viktor Gyokeres looks set to miss out after picking up a knock against Burnley. The striker did not train on Monday, while midfielder Martin Zubimendi is suspended.

Possible line-up

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Norgaard, Rice, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Prediction

The Gunners are in fine form and keeping goals out routinely. We expect another clean sheet here, with Mikel Arteta’s side taking the points. 0-2.