Is Arsenal v Real Madrid Women’s Champions League quarter-final on TV?

Real Madrid take a 2-0 lead to the Emirates as Arsenal look to reach the semi-finals

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 26 March 2025 03:28 EDT
Alessia Russo in action during last week's first leg
Alessia Russo in action during last week's first leg (Getty Images)

Arsenal will attempt to overturn Real Madrid’s two goal lead at the Emirates with a place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at stake.

The Gunners lost 2-0 in last week’s first leg in Madrid, with the pitch at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium coming in for criticism as both teams struggled on the surface.

Renee Slegers’ side returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 win over Liverpool at the weekend and they will need a similar performance against the Spanish side.

But Real Madrid, who have never reached a Women’s Champions League semi-final, will be full of confidence after securing a first-ever victory over rivals and European champions Barcelona at the weekend.

Arsenal can have no complaints with the pitch at the Emirates but will need an early goal to feel they are still alive in the tie. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League quarter-final will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 26 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with live coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available to subscribers via discovery+, or for free via Dazn’s YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Lotte Wubben-Moy remains unavailable but Arsenal have no new injury concerns from the first leg. Chloe Kelly and Frida Maanum started the first leg on the bench but may come into the starting line-up at the Emirates.

Former Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz suffered a knee injury in the first leg and will miss the remainder of the season. Caroline Weir scored two late goals in the win over Barcelona from the bench but should return to the starting line-up, along with Linda Caicedo and Olga Carmano.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Garcia, Mendez, Lakrar, Carmona; Angeldal, Toletti; Caicedo, Weir, Del Castillo; Brunn

