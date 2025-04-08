Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal face a mighty Champions League challenge as they look to salvage their season by progressing past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

While the Premier League is not yet mathematically out of reach, more dropped points at Everton rather betrayed Arsenal’s focus on this competition with hopes of domestic success now distant.

This is a rare meeting between these two clubs, with the pair colliding only once previously in this competition.

That 2006 affair saw a makeshift Arsenal defence hold firm against a star-studded Real Madrid attack - themes that may need to recur here if the London club are to reach the last four.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 8 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 6.30pm BST.

Team news

Arsenal will be without defender Gabriel for the remainder of the campaign. Jakub Kiwior began in his absence against Everton but a fit-again Ben White or relocated Jurrien Timber may also come under consideration for a start with Riccardo Calafiori sidelined. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain out.

Thibaut Courtois has travelled with the Real Madrid squad having been struggling with a cyst in his knee. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended, which may mean the versatile Fede Valverde starts in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Merino.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Arsenal win 7/5

Draw 23/10

Real Madrid win 9/4

