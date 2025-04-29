Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle over two legs.

Fresh from two famous European nights against Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of confidence as they begin the last-four encounter.

With an alternative destination for the Premier League title now certain, Arsenal can throw full focus on to this competition as they seek the continental crown that eludes them.

They face a tough test against a transformed PSG side that showed glimpses of their brilliance against Aston Villa in the last eight despite a second-leg wobble.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs PSG?

The first leg of Arsenal vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 29 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 6.30pm BST.

Team news

Thomas Partey is suspended for the first leg after his caution against Real Madrid, with Jorginho’s ongoing absence with a rib injury meaning Declan Rice may have to drop into a deeper role. Riccardo Calafiori could return to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive options on the bench. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain out.

Luis Enrique is not thought to have any fresh concerns to consider when naming his PSG side. The French capital club have added January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their squad since a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal during the league phase of the competition.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratshkelia, Doue, Dembele.

Odds

Arsenal win 11/10

Draw 23/10

PSG win 12/5

