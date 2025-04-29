Arsenal v PSG LIVE: Gunners chase history in Champions League semi-final as Mikel Arteta faces line-up dilemma
Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to turn the Emirates into ‘something special’ as he seeks to overcome the might of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final
Arsenal take on PSG tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Mikel Arteta seeks to lead the Gunners to a first European Cup in the club’s long history.
Arsenal may have fallen short in the Premier League title race but they have been England’s best side in Europe this season, and they stand on the verge of history after knocking out Real Madrid so convincingly in the last round. Thomas Partey is suspended and Gabriel remains injured but otherwise Arteta has a strong XI to call upon.
But Paris Saint-Germain have been arguably the best side in the Champions League so far and their fast flowing football under Luis Enrique presents a whole new challenge. Arsenal must finds ways to contain the attacking threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and wonderkid Desire Doue to reach the final for the first time since 2006.
Follow the score and all the latest updates from Arsenal v PSG below.
Arsenal v PSG
A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle over two legs, starting this evening at the Emirates Stadium.
Fresh from two famous European nights against Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of confidence as they begin the last-four encounter.
With an alternative destination for the Premier League title now certain, Arsenal can throw full focus on to this competition as they seek the continental crown that eludes them.
They face a tough test against a transformed PSG side that showed glimpses of their brilliance against Aston Villa in the last eight despite a second-leg wobble.
