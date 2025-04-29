Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
TV

Arsenal v PSG LIVE: Gunners chase history in Champions League semi-final as Mikel Arteta faces line-up dilemma

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to turn the Emirates into ‘something special’ as he seeks to overcome the might of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final

Miguel Delaney
at Emirates Stadium
,Richard Jolly,Michael Jones
Tuesday 29 April 2025 10:00 EDT
Arsenal take on PSG tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Mikel Arteta seeks to lead the Gunners to a first European Cup in the club’s long history.

Arsenal may have fallen short in the Premier League title race but they have been England’s best side in Europe this season, and they stand on the verge of history after knocking out Real Madrid so convincingly in the last round. Thomas Partey is suspended and Gabriel remains injured but otherwise Arteta has a strong XI to call upon.

But Paris Saint-Germain have been arguably the best side in the Champions League so far and their fast flowing football under Luis Enrique presents a whole new challenge. Arsenal must finds ways to contain the attacking threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and wonderkid Desire Doue to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Arsenal v PSG below.

A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain battle over two legs, starting this evening at the Emirates Stadium.

Fresh from two famous European nights against Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s side will be full of confidence as they begin the last-four encounter.

With an alternative destination for the Premier League title now certain, Arsenal can throw full focus on to this competition as they seek the continental crown that eludes them.

They face a tough test against a transformed PSG side that showed glimpses of their brilliance against Aston Villa in the last eight despite a second-leg wobble.

Lawrence Ostlere29 April 2025 14:58

Welcome along to live coverage of Arsenal v PSG as they collide in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final.

Lawrence Ostlere29 April 2025 13:35

