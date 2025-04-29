Arsenal and PSG set for semi-final showdown

Arsenal take on PSG tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Mikel Arteta seeks to lead the Gunners to a first European Cup in the club’s long history.

Arsenal may have fallen short in the Premier League title race but they have been England’s best side in Europe this season, and they stand on the verge of history after knocking out Real Madrid so convincingly in the last round. Thomas Partey is suspended and Gabriel remains injured but otherwise Arteta has a strong XI to call upon.

But Paris Saint-Germain have been arguably the best side in the Champions League so far and their fast flowing football under Luis Enrique presents a whole new challenge. Arsenal must finds ways to contain the attacking threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and wonderkid Desire Doue to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Arsenal v PSG below.