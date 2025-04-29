Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain: Tell us who you think will reach the Champions League final
Vote now in our match predictor poll: Who will win as Arsenal host PSG in the first leg of a highly anticipated Champions League semi-final?
As Arsenal prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of a highly anticipated Champions League semi-final, all eyes turn to the Emirates Stadium where history beckons for both clubs.
With just one previous final appearance each and a first-ever European crown still eluding them, both Arsenal and PSG enter this semi-final carrying the weight of history.
The Gunners will be hoping to make a home advantage count in tonight’s first leg, having already beaten PSG 2-0 at the Emirates earlier in the competition.
However, this is a very different PSG side to the one Arsenal faced in October. Luis Enrique’s team has grown into the competition, dispatching Liverpool and Aston Villa in the knockouts, and they arrive in London with 14 wins from their last 17 games across all competitions, despite a recent 3-1 setback against Nice.
Mikel Arteta’s men, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and enjoyed a weekend off to prepare for this fixture.
With their league title hopes over, the Champions League has become the clear focus, and the recent win over Real Madrid in the quarter-final has further fuelled belief that this could be their year.
Arteta, who once played for PSG, knows the scale of the challenge ahead but has encouraged his players to embrace the occasion. “We are very close, and now we have to take the opportunity to make it happen,” he said.
Now we want to hear from you. Who do you think will come out on top? Cast your vote below and share your thoughts in the comments.
