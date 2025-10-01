Is Arsenal vs Olympiacos on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Greek giants Olympiacos in their second Champions League fixture of the season on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s men are fresh from a last-gasp 2-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, but it was better late than never as Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner to close the gap to two points to league leaders Liverpool.

They’ll be confident they can get a similar result - although ideally rather earlier in the game - against Olympiacos, who drew 0-0 with minnows Pafos in their first European fixture. But the Greek side will look to recent history at the Emirates, having won on their previous three visits.

Arsenal however are unbeaten at home this season and took three points on the road in their European opener, a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Olympiacos?

Arsenal host Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 1 October, with kickoff at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as streaming platform discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Arsenal were boosted by the return of Martin Odegaard from a shoulder injury last time out, leaving Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus as the major players on the sidelines. Piero Hincapie is unlikely to make an appearance as he struggles with a groin problem.

While William Saliba’s minutes have been managed, he is likely to start on Wednesday after playing 45 minutes against Newcastle, following deputy Cristhian Mosquera’s howling error which led to the Magpies’ goal.

Olympiacos are expected to line up without Ukrainian target man Roman Yaremchuk, who is nursing a calf injury, and Lorenzo Scipioni, out with a knee issue.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino, Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Olympiacos XI: Tzolakis, Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Hezze, Dani García, Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Podence, El Kaabi.